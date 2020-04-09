Government challenged to disclose covid-19 donated amounts

Accountability of Covid 19 Donations

By Ethan Phri

ACC/Auditor General/DEC

We see massive donations going on everyday and most of them are done in a very transparent way and in front of camera’s and always published during news on the nation broadcast, private media and Social media.

We see Cheques, cash, and different material being handed over to government officials not only at the Ministry of Health, but to different government officials in different places around the country. Can the national also be told the acumulative total of how much these donations have amounted to and how serious the accountability check is being instituted?

We do not want to hear misplacements of these donations in the near future.

I challenge the Anti Corruption commission to be on top of things, should anyone misuse these donations we will not take it lightly and will not tolerate unnecessary acquittals if anyone is to be found wanting by the ACC like we have seen in the past were some corrupt chaps would be awarded some acquittals at the expense of ACC’s time and resources in trying to bring these evil doings to light.

Some ministers have been fired before due to misappropriation of public funds without sending them to Jail, we still see them as if nothing happened, others are even busy campaign in their Constituencies after being fired from their ministrial positions instead of serving some Jail sentences.

For now the country has the right to know how much in total has been donated so far as it will give confidence to the donors both local and international.

Even at the end of this pandemic of Covid 19, we will need a consolidated report of any single item donated without excuses.