Government changes position on closing bars

Local Government Minister Charles Banda has overruled Health minister Chitalu Chilufya on reducing operating hours for bars in light of the coronavirus.

Mr Chilufya and Dora Siliya earlier announced that bars will only be operating for 2 hours.

But Charles Banda now say it has been decided that bars and nightclubs will reduce their operating time by two hours, and not to open for two hours only per day.

This means bars that would close at midnight are this time expected to close at 22:00 hours.

Earlier ,Ministry of Health said it has not recorded any Coronavirus cases apart from the two which were recorded on Wednesday.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya described the situation of those who tasted positive as stable .

Meanwhile Chilufya has indicated that the Ministry has so far screened 29,992 travelers, with 2,258 being persons from high risk areas.

He said among those from the high risk areas, 460 have been cleared under 14 days quarantine and watch.

The Minister has also stated that government has restricted mass public gatherings including events conferences and meetings until further notice.

“Restaurants will offer only takeaway services and minimise time of contact with their clients.

The churches and other religious congregations will reduce the number of persons in each session and meet for a maximum of one hour.” He added .

And further , the minister stated that there will be a suspension of trading activities in all markets this weekend for a cleanup exercise.

All persons displaying symptoms to communicate to our health authorities for advice while remaining in self-quarantine.” Dr. Chilufya emphasized.

The Minister was speaking during a multi-sectorial COVID-19 update at the Ministry of Health.