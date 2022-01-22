Government condemns attacks on Kasama DAO

Republic of Zambia

*STATEMENT BY MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON ATTACK OF KASAMA DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION OFFICER (DAO)*

Government condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric attack of the District Administration Officer in Kasama yesterday.

The act is senseless, inhuman and intolerable.

In a video that went viral yesterday, visibly identifiable people are captured mercilessly attacking Kasama DAO, Beauty Namukoko.

I should categorically state that the perpetrators in this despicable video should be treated as criminals and not be misconstrued as political cadres.

Government strongly believes that no sane political cadre should resort to violence. Government abhors violence and disregard of the rule of law.

The police are urged to pursue these criminals and bring them to book to answer for their criminal acts.

Government will not condone criminality and anyone found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

Government is determined to erase all remnants of political violence and ensure that all Zambians enjoy their freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.

*Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP*

*MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON*

22nd January, 2022