Government happy with Zambians quarantined in Chinese warehouses

By Prudence Siabana

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has warned that it will not tolerate workers that are lying that they are being forced to be in quarantine by their employers.

In an interview with Phoenix News , Labour Minister JOYCE SIMUKOKO sathat according to investigations conducted by her Ministry, workers that have been placed on quarantine are in agreement with management and are being given allowances.

Mrs. Simukoko says after conducting inspections in various companies that have workers quarantined at their premises, *the Ministry was satisfied with conditions of the companies visited.