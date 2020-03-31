Government identifies 3 residential areas as covid 19 hotspots

Government identifies Chaisa, Jack Compound, Ibex Hill as COVID-19 hot zones

HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya says two of the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases are individuals who hail from Chaisa and Jack Compounds.

And Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded one more case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 36.

Meanwhile, Chilufya says some government officials at PS level and higher are in quarantine because they may have been exposed to the virus.

Updating Vice-President Inonge Wina during a ministerial teleconference meeting today, Chilufya said as a matter of urgency, government was dotting Chaisa, Emmasdale, Eureka area in Lilayi and Ibex Hill as risk areas where they desperately needed to interrupt the person to person transmission

