Government officials arrested over HoneyBee scandal

PRESS RELEASE
ACC ARRESTS MINISTRY OF HEALTH OFFICIALS OVER HONEYBEE SCANDAL
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged six (6) Ministry of
Health officials with Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure contrary
to Section 34 sub section (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.
The Ministry of Health officials namely Wilson Lungu aged 37 of Chalala, a Chief
Purchasing and Supplying Officer, Dr. Daniel Makawa aged 45 of Chongwe, a Senior
Registrar -Surgery, Obert Hachizobe aged 37 of Garden House area, an Accountant,
Emmanuel Mubanga aged 51 of Ibex Hill, a Pharmacist and Abel Livingi aged 36, a
procurement officer of Lilayi area have each been charged with One count of Willful
Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure.
Meanwhile Boyd Mwanashimbala
aged 50, a pharmacist of Makeni area has been charged with two counts of Willful Failure
to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure.
Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st July 2019 and 31st December, 2019
the above officials jointly and whilst acting together failed to comply with applicable
procedure and regulations relating to the evaluation of tender number MoH/SC/032/19 to supply and deliver health centre kits, a tender in which Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract to supply 22,500 health centre kits.
The above officials have since been released on Bond and will appear in Court on 21st
December, 2021.
QUEEN K. CHIBWE (Mrs.)
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON
