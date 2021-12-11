Government officials arrested over HoneyBee scandal

PRESS RELEASE

ACC ARRESTS MINISTRY OF HEALTH OFFICIALS OVER HONEYBEE SCANDAL

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged six (6) Ministry of

Health officials with Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure contrary

to Section 34 sub section (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

The Ministry of Health officials namely Wilson Lungu aged 37 of Chalala, a Chief

Purchasing and Supplying Officer, Dr. Daniel Makawa aged 45 of Chongwe, a Senior

Registrar -Surgery, Obert Hachizobe aged 37 of Garden House area, an Accountant,

Emmanuel Mubanga aged 51 of Ibex Hill, a Pharmacist and Abel Livingi aged 36, a

procurement officer of Lilayi area have each been charged with One count of Willful

Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure.

Meanwhile Boyd Mwanashimbala

aged 50, a pharmacist of Makeni area has been charged with two counts of Willful Failure

to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st July 2019 and 31st December, 2019

the above officials jointly and whilst acting together failed to comply with applicable

procedure and regulations relating to the evaluation of tender number MoH/SC/032/19 to supply and deliver health centre kits, a tender in which Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract to supply 22,500 health centre kits.

The above officials have since been released on Bond and will appear in Court on 21st

December, 2021.

QUEEN K. CHIBWE (Mrs.)

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON