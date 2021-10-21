Government owes Mikalile $300 Million

When you smell money

EMMANUEL MWAMBA TRIES TO JUSTIFY PF’S $300 MILLION DIRTY DEAL WITH MIKALILE

Mulenga Mikalile is the husband to Lusaka based magistrate Mwaka MIKALILE

By Emmanuel Mwamba

Ministry of Finance, driven by principles of transparency and promoting the debt management and sustainability programme, has published specific details of our $12.9billion foreign debt.

But of interests is the column showing that the Zambian government borrowed from Zambia’s own, Stephen Mulenga Mikalile of Mikalile Trading, a sum of $300million.

For me, this is should be a mark of national pride than something that should evoke a sense of suspicion.

So instead of owing the Chinese, the Europeans and unknown foreign commercial entities, our country had the decency to borrow from its own.

And whether this Mikalile loan is a syndicated or joint foreign loan or not, it just shows that ama levels, naya chinja pa Zambia!