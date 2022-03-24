Government says deal with IMF has not failed

IN CASE YOU MISSED THIS:

Government says IMF Deal has not failed.

ZWD COMMENT: We do not know about the deal actually failing, but our international sources have told us that the USA and EU and their financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank are now concentrating on the war in Ukraine (supporting refugees) and reconstruction of that country after the war. It means financial packages for other parts of the world may need to wait.

Ministry of Finance writes👇

VERY FAKE NEWS

The “announcement” made by some people that the IMF package has collapsed is PURE FAKE NEWS and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

It would be smart for the sponsors of the FAKE NEWS to name the source of their information – in Government or at the IMF so that the credibility of the information is measured accordingly. We are not aware of any collapse in talks or in the process. Neither is the IMF.

@MOFNPZambia

EARLIER EMMANUEL MWAMBA WROTE THAT Multiple sources are confirming that the much celebrated impending IMF bail-out is dead, a still born.

Following a recent review of the Staff Level Agreement and Extended Credit Facility of $1.4 billion that was announced on 3rd December,2021 between Zambia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the IMF team that was in the country raised serious concerns; on the lack of fiscal discipline, failure to effect measures that would raise sufficient domestic resources, human rights abuses, unilateral arrests and suspected use of torture in investigations.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic recovery plan, attracting foreign investment and treatment of foreign debt is anchored on a succesful IMF programme.

This will spell disaster if the programme is brought in dead (BID).