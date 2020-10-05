Government says has issued 20 gold panning licences in Mwinilinga

Government says it has issued twenty gold panning licenses to small scale miners in Mwinilunga district of North Western Province.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa advised residents of Mwinilunga to formalize their operations by forming Mining Cooperatives if they are to benefit from the resource at Kasenseli Gold Mine.

Mr. Musukwa says it is governments desire that locals benefit from the mineral resources and this can only happen if their operations are formalized.

He says government wants to put a stop to illegal mining by formalizing mining activities at Kasenseli Gold Mine.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Kanongesha at his palace, Mr. Musukwa said the formalization of gold mining will provide sustainable employment for the locals.

He further revealed that he will present some informal miners with gold panning certificates.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Kanongesha has urged the Ministry of Mines to reopen Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District.

The traditional leader says the reopening of the mine will help create jobs and uplift the profile of Mufumbwe district.

And Chief Chibwika said he will support operations of ZCCM-IH at Kasenseli Gold Mine.

The traditional leaders says the idea behind allowing ZCCM-IH to run Kasenseli Mine will empower locals in the district.