Government says will reopen Mulungushi textiles before elections

Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has disclosed that the Chinese and Zambian governments have resolved to reopen the controversial and defunct Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe Central Zambia.

Addressing the media at his office Friday afternoon, Mr Chomba said the reopening process will start with the distribution of 100 metric tons of free inputs next week to enable cotton farmers in Central and other Provinces of the country grow the commodity needed for the textile to fully functional.

The Central Province PS who has assured the public of a non-stop operation of the factory, has since appealed to farmers throughout the country to support this project by venturing in cotton production.

Meanwhile, Mr Chomba has said the locally formulated and certified seed will be distributed through the Mulungushi Textiles, adding that the reopening process was partly affected by the advent of Covid 19, which affected movement in and out of China.

Mr Chomba further disclosed that government will now start working on the machinery at the factory in readiness for the actual reopening in March/April 2021 after farmers harvest their crop.

