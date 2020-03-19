Government should be honest on coronavirus

2

Government should be honest on coronavirus

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya should stop sweating but instead tell the country the truth about the coronavirus in the country.

We know 100% that government is not being truthful here. We shall not go into details now but we challenge minister Chitalu to tell the country why Shorprite along Kafue road was shut yesterday at 14 hours. Where is the cashier now?

Minister Chitalu should also tell us what happened yesterday at that Paint Shop Next to total filling station on kafue road. Where are the two workers now ?

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    samlindo 3 mins ago

    Please allow the man to perspire

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Power Buddy 5 mins ago

    You challenge the minister to go into details, but you yourself are not doing it? You are just as bad as those PF thieves

    Reply

