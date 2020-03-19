Government should be honest on coronavirus

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya should stop sweating but instead tell the country the truth about the coronavirus in the country.

We know 100% that government is not being truthful here. We shall not go into details now but we challenge minister Chitalu to tell the country why Shorprite along Kafue road was shut yesterday at 14 hours. Where is the cashier now?

Minister Chitalu should also tell us what happened yesterday at that Paint Shop Next to total filling station on kafue road. Where are the two workers now ?