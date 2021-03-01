Government should explain huge cash in hands of PF thugs

Government owes Zambians an explanation on the source of the huge money in the hands of PF criminals, says Nason Msoni. IMG_7098
This is clearly a heist of unimaginable proportion that has occurred and is certainly encouraged by those who ordinarily ought to be custodians of the public.
This kind of misconduct by leaders in government is unimaginable in so far as the history of governments in Zambia is concerned.
We demand for answers on behalf of Zambians on the source of this “dirty money” which is in the hands of the lumpenproletariat.
The legitimate question we are asking the PF leadership is where exactly is the source of this money which is being carelessly and shamelessly displayed by uncouth criminal elements of the party who can no longer hide their excitement?
In terms of governance of the country this is the lowest level we have plummeted as a Country.
This dirty money is suspect and we think that it is intended to influence the outcome of the elections.
It is legitimate to ask whether PF has ultimately robbed the bank looking at the colossal sums of money in the hands of criminals.
Undoubtedly this kind of criminality is a classic case of economic sabotage whose perpetrators must be brought to justice.
At today’s prices thousands upon thousands of our people are going without food due to the ever skyrocketing prices and yet criminals have unfiltered access to public resources.
Issued:
Nason Msoni
President
All peoples Congress APC
COMMENTS
It is animal farm; the Green Party and its criminal associates are untouchables. There is careless releasing printed money without any accountable or tangible source economic activity. The printing of money is pushing inflation up and someone doesn’t know why prices are going up? Shame and shallow thinking. If criminals and unscrupulous characters have accessed such huge corrupt money what about the cabinet ministers and senior PF party officials? This is the dununa reverse people of Zambia wanted. All those criminals posing and displaying corrupted sourced money will be brought before the Courts of Laws one day to answer criminal charges.
My brother Nason you are wasting your time because Zambians do not thing and stupid. Leave them alone to see the harm of economic mismanagement by not being paid pensions when they have worked for public institutions all their lives. Maybe they will somehow wake up but as for for me they enjoy suffering. They will even think you are jealousy of leaders in PF.
Looks like a cash crop. Money is being grown in Zambia. This is printed Money which the former BOZ governor did not want to print hence his dismissal.
THIS EXPLAINS WHY FORMER BANK OF ZAMBIA GOVERNOR DAN KALYALYA WAS FIRED.
THE MONEY IS ILEGALLY PRINTED BY THE CURRENT DRUNKED.
WITH TIME SOMEONE MUST ANSWER TO THIS. IT IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE.
Allow me to say, the judge who sentenced Honorable Liato for keeping K2m at his farm, must unreservedly apologize to him!