Government stops giving NRCs in Southern province

*HALTING OF NRC ISSUANCE IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE IRKS KAMBONI*

United Party for National Development (UPND) Kalomo Central Member of Parliament, Harry Kamboni has expressed shock and disappointment at the recent directive by the Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo to the Department for National Registration, Passports and Citizenship to immediately cease the issuance of NRCs in Southern Province.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Kamboni accused the PF of abusing public resources at the expense of the suffering Zambians whom they were expected to serve diligently by disadvantaging them from acquiring NRCs.

Mr Kamboni also stated that at Namoomba Polling Station in Kamangwe ward, Kalomo, people have been made to wait for three days without being issued with voters’ cards.

He wondered how the PF-led Government expected citizens to be able to acquire voters’ cards during the exercise which is set to end on 12th December when they are not able to be issued with NRCs.

“Am very disappointed with the Ministry of Home Affairs for halting the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) in Southern Province. Why is PF issuing such instructions when they know voter registration is ending shortly? I have a ward here (Kalomo) called Simagwe ward where the mobile voter registration never went to? What are they going to do with Simwoomba Polling Station for instance where for 3 days the camera hasn’t been working. What are they going to do with Kasikili Polling Station where the genset has not been working?” wondered Kamboni.

Meanwhile, scores of Lusaka residents were yesterday turned away from the BOMA offices in Lusaka where they had gone to acquire their NRCs.

Most of the expectant citizens who were sent back by a named police officer maning the Department for National Registration, Passports and Citizenship (DNRPC) complained that the perpetual harassment from PF cadres in the markets had forced them to be frequenting the offices even when they were privy to information that issuance of NRCs has been temporary halted in Lusaka.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*