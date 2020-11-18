Government to ban holding of Dollar accounts in Zambia

****Chris Mvunga and PF eye $2.6 billion in Private Commercial Bank Accounts

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ngandu and Bank of Zambia governor Chris Mvunga, with a few selected staff members are working on a statutory instrument (SI) that will I outlaw the holding foreign exchange accounts at commercial banks in Zambia.

Tighten your seat belt trouble is on the way, just like the outlawed SI 55 that enable the Kwacha to collapse from K4 to about K11 within a year not long ago.

This SI is targeting to expropriate over $2.6 billion that private citizens and business houses collectively hold in commercial banks. The plan is that once BoZ expropriates this over $2.6 billion, they will artificially lower the exchange rate to enable selected PF surrogates to purchase to repatriate the foreign exchange out of the country using printed Kwacha. Hand in hand, the scheme also involves the release of K31.6 billion as a stimulus package to be loaned to PF surrogates in addition to the K10 billion already released. This K41.6 billion will be used to purchase the $2.6 billion to be expropriated.

By the end of next year, the Kwacha will be as worthless as the Zimbabwe dollar. This scheme will further deteriorate public confidence in the Bank of Zambia and result in public finances being compromised at levels never seen before.

Chris Mvunga, we speak to your consciousness as per your catholic church upbringing and do the right thing. Please to stop this evil scheme. Your drinking mates will use you, run away before the ballot is cast, and you will remain alone to dance to the music. Don’t be remembered as the Governor who put the last nail on the Kwacha. It is better to be recognized as a fun and beer drinking lad who was written off by many people but became the country’s bastion of last help in the country’s hour of need at its lowest.