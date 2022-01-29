Government to give each prisoner a mattress

GOVERNMENT TO GIVE PRISONERS MATTRESSES

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu says all correctional facilities in the country will receive mattresses for each inmate as the government waits to procure bunk-beds for them.

Mr. Mwiimbu says President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to ensure each inmate is accorded decent sleeping space.

The Minister has emphasised that the President is passionate about improving the conditions of all inmates in correctional facilities.

Mr. Mwiimbu was speaking during his familiarisation tour of Kazungula District.

He assured the Management at the Katombora Reformatory School that the government will ensure all the challenges the institution is facing are addressed.