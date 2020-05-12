Government to spend $1.2 billion on military uniform

The PF government is in the process of spending US1.2Billion on Ministry of Defence Uniforms.

But insiders say the PF government wants to raise campaign money for the 2021 elections through an overpriced single-sourced tender

According to a tender document obtained, the procurement will be selective meaning single sourced. This scandal comes at a time when Zambia has applied to the IMF for funds to help with Coronavirus. See tender document.

Last year, president Edgar Lungu announced austerity measures which are still supposed to be in effect.