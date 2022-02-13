Government veterinary officers stealing vaccination

VETERINARY OFFICERS STEALING AND SELLING DENKETE VACCINATION

Government has procured vaccination against East Cost Fever (corridor6 plus Foot & Mouth Disease (Denkete) to vaccinate all cattle across the country.

This is supposed to be a free government program where government veterinary officers are dispatched to vaccinate each and every cow for free no matter who owns them.

But thieves masquerading as veterinary officers are hiding this information. Instead, they are selling this vaccine to commercial farmers depriving small scale farmers.

During the previous regimes, the government used to import small sachets of vaccine and were only vaccinating cows owned by PF members. But when cows got infected by this preventable disease, vet officials appeared and slaughtered them then government compensated the owner of the cows K30 per animal. Cows cost about K5000 a small one.

The new government has decided to completely eradicate this disease which has ravaged 5 provinces in the past 40 years.

But clearly PF vet officers who are used to stealing vaccination will not help the government. We challenge the minister and permanent Secretary responsible to issue a statement on the status of the vaccination program.