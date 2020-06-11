Govt claims police bicycles were donated by Japan

” The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to refute media speculations that Government has bought one thousand bicycles (1,000) at a cost of $700 000 breaking the cost of one bicycle to $700.00 which is equivalent to K700, 000. As fictitious, malicious and meant to mislead Zambians.

The accurate information is that these bicycles were a donation by the Government of Japan to the Zambia Police Service to facilitate policing in places that cannot be accessed using motor vehicles.

The Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja. after the donation directed that the bicycles be distributed to all provinces under the Community Services Directorate to enable Victim Support Unit officers and other specialised units carry out sensitization programmes.

The allegation that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kompyongo has confirmed on behalf of Government to have bought the bicycles for the Police Service is just the imagination of the author and the cost of the bicycles does not exist.

We wish to warn individuals and cliques with the habit of posting false and malicious articles on social media to desist from the practice as the act amounts to criminality.

Furthermore, we advise members of the public to disregatd the formation with the contempt it deserves.”

Nephas Chifuta

Public Relations Officer

Ministry Of Home Affairs.