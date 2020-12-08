Govt condemn Jehovah’s Witnesses

GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS JEHOVAH’ S WITNESSES

PUBLISHED BY GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED AND RUN DAILY MAIL

Jehovah’s Witnesses are not registering as voters yet they are benefiting from government programmes like FISP – DC

Ngabwe District Council chairperson Tshili Mizinga has said the voter registration exercise in the area is being hampered by religious believes because Jehovah’s Witnesses, who are the majority, are not registering as voters.

“We are affected by religious beliefs. The Jehovah’s Witnesses are not registering as voters yet they are benefiting from government programmes like FISP (farmer Input Support Programme),” a visibly disappointed Ms Mizinga said.

Ms Mizinga said some Jehovah’s Witnesses also vote for leaders in camp agriculture committees