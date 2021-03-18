Govt gives retirees beans instead of money

GOVT GIVES RETIREES BEANS INSTEAD OF THEIR BENEFITS

By Darius Choonya

Government has promised to place Voluntary Separatees on a six months food handouts to cushion their suffering as they await payment of their separation packages.

The retirees recently resumed camping at the Ministry of Finance demanding payment of their long overdue packages.

In June last year Justice Minister, Given Lubinda announced that government had released money to pay retirees but this has not materialized to date.

DMMU National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe says the retirees relief program is under a special program created for the ex-government workers which will run for six months.

Addressing the retirees after walking with them from Ministry of Finance premises to cabinet office, Mr. Kabwe says among the food items to be given include a 25Kg bag of mealie meal, Kapenta and beans.

He has also promised the retirees that he will convey their message Vice President, Inonge Wina over the unpaid separation packages.

However, one the affected retirees, Bob Mubiana says the gesture by Government will promote laziness among affected ex-government workers.

He says handouts are only but a temporal solution to their problems.

Earlier the retirees wanted to block the Presidential motorcade to bring their plight to President Edgar Lungu but this was swathed by Mr. Kabwe’s intervention.

There are about 3,523 voluntary separatees who have been waiting for payment of their packages for many years.