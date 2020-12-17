Govt officials steal 500 bags of fertilizer

LUANSHYA DC, OP OFFICIAL NAMED IN FERTILIZER SCAM

Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe has been fingered in the disappearance of 5,000 bags of fertilizer meant for vulnerable small scale farmers in Luanshya under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP)

The DC has been named together with the District Deputy Intelligence Officer (DDIO) only identified as Madam Angela.

On Tuesday, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe disclosed that 5,000 bags of fertilizer meant for small scale farmers in Luanshya had been stolen and government was investigating the issue.

But sources from Zambia Police, OP and the District Agricultural Office have disclosed that the fertilizer was stolen by the DC and the DDIO.

‘The DC and Madam Angela got the fertilizer and the animal feed that was being kept at Makonde shed in Mikomfwa, they collected the items over a period of 2 weeks and people who work at Makonde in the night can testify. Madam Angela has a farm in Kitwe near Zamtan where the bags were taken while the DC moved his loot to his plot in Kamirenda while he sold some bags of fertilizer and animal feed to a Chinese farm at Luanshya turn off’ , disclosed the source.

The DC is sinking fish ponds on land belonging to Luanshya copper Mines which he dubiously acquired. Last week Luanshya Copper Mines buried the fish ponds claiming they were dug on their land.