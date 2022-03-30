Govt To Cut Cost Of Doing Business-HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says Government is on an agenda to lower the cost of capital which has been affecting the cost of doing business.

President HICHILEMA says Africa has suffered a lot in terms of the cost of projects and that it inhibits growth of businesses.

He says Government remains committed to improving the operating environment in the country to make it conducive for doing business.

President HICHILEMA says Government unlocking the country’s potential by developing projects that will benefit the citizens and the region.

The Head of State said this when he met Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank President Emeritus and Group Managing Director ADMASSUS TADESSE and his delegation who paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Lusaka today.

President HICHILEMA says his administration is ready to have conversations around the Batoka gorge Project and other green energy projects around the country.

He says developing the Batoka gorge project will not just benefit Zambia but the region in-terms of green energy, in view of challenges around the region with regards to green energy opportunities.

President HICHILEMA says this will enable Government achieve the common objectives which growth brings about and to able to generate jobs for the young people.

He says it is important that government creates business opportunities as many of our businesses have been affected not just domestic conditions but also by variables such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

President HICHILEMA says Government wants an economy which is able to deal with domestic and external shocks.

President HICHILEMA said Zambia wants to deepen its partnership with the Trade and Development Bank.

He said Zambia wants to see further engagements and support in areas such as the Batoka Gorge power project as the Project is important to the country.

And Mr. ADMASSUS TADESSE said the Bank is ready to support Government’s vision for the country.

Mr. TADESSE said he has had discussions with the Secretary to Treasury FELIX NKULUKUSA over Government’s plans to boost development.

He noted the effects of climate change and that the Bank is ready to assist Zambia with some of its projects in strengthening the country’s resilience to climate change.

Mr. TEDESSE said Zambia stands to benefit a significant dividend from the Trade and Development Bank as it is one of the shareholders.

He said the Trade and Development Bank is keen to see Zambia’s private sector grow so that jobs are created