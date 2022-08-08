Govt to revoke licenses of PF drivers resisting progress

GOVERNMENT TO REVOKE LICENSES OF PF BUS DRIVERS REFUSING TO REDUCE BUS FARES

Government has threatened to revoke or suspend the Road Service Licences-RSL- for bus operators who will not implement the new reduced bus fares.

Ministry of Transport and Logistics Permanent Secretary FREDERICK MWALUSAKA says operators resisting to effect the new bus fares are violating the terms and conditions under which the licence was granted.

Mr MWALUSAKA says government has a duty to put in place control measures in the passenger public transport system and will protect the public from exploitation.

The PS has told ZNBC News in a press statement this evening that Government has put in place a consultative mechanism to look at various aspects of pricing in the transportation of passengers.

He reminded bus operators that this mechanism should not be misconstrued to be a total abolishment of all forms of regulation and control.

Mr MWALUSAKA has since direced RTSA to enforce the provisions of the Road Traffic Act to bring sanity in the operations of the transport system in the Country

He has encouraged members of the general public to report bus operators violating the provisions of the law to the Road Transport and Safety Agency RTSA.

Last week, RTSA and bus operators held a consultative meeting to reduce bus fares following the downward adjustment in fuel pump price announced by the Energy Regulation Board -ERB- for the month of August 2022. o