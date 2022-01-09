Graduates remind Presidency of campaign promises

BURSARY LOAN REPAYMENTS!!BALLY TWALAFWA

Good Morning Watchdog,

I would like to appeal to Government through your platform on the current BC Loan Repayments by former CBU and UNZA students. Before elections, President HH did promise personally and through his Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya that upon election, UPND Dawn government will “stop the loan recoveries and placed under review for realignment and refocusing of government policy regarding the matter.”

After victory, Anthony Bwalya a former CBU student has gone mute on the matter. We expected that having a former student close to the President, our interests will be represented, alas we were mistaken. Today, Anthony Bwalya is driving a Toyota Landcruiser V8, has free accommodation, free fuel, free airtime, free security, hefty salary and allowances and has forgotten where he came from. DON’T BE A TRAITOR ANTHONY!!!

We are not against the repayment of BC loans, as we would like more beneficiaries to benefit from the BC scheme like we did. Our concern is the monthly repayment amounts that are huge and has left most of us indebted and regretting having been a part of BC in the first place. Imagine getting a salary of K5,300 and having to repay K2,700 for 10 years, how do you expect one to survive with this soaring inflation?

Just for doubters record, at the current rate a 2022 first year student at CBU, UNZA, MULUNGUSHI will be repaying a monthly amount of about K6,200.00 for 10 years. Now tell me which employer in Zambia would give a fresh graduate enough money to allow such a deduction!! And that implies that a fresh graduate will be stressed in debt for good 10 years from the first date of employment, one can’t build, marry, invest or engage in any meaningful investment activity.

OUR HUMBLE REQUEST TO PRESIDENT HH IS TO ALLOW US RESTRUCTURE OUR LOANS WITH THE BURSARIES COMMITTEE.THIS WOULD REDUCE THE MONTHLY REPAYMENT AMOUNTS ALLOWING US TO HAVE ENOUGH DISPOSABLE INCOME FOR OUR FAMILIES AND INCOME GENERATING ACTIVITIES. IF LEFT UNATTENDED TO, WE RISK HAVING A HIGHLY UNPRODUCTIVE AND INDEBTED POPULATION.

BALLY TULI BANA BOBE TWALILA.

FORMER CBU STUDENT

K.C.M