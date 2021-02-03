Grandview cleared in Malawi, secures another contract in Algeria

GRANDVIEW INTERNATIONAL WON AMBULANCE TENDER FAIRLY IN MALAWI, SAYS ANTI CORRUPTION BUREAU

👉🏾Secures another multi-million contract in Algeria, North Africa

👉🏾Over to you Zambia Revenue Authority

Lilongwe- 2/2/2021

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Malawi (ACB) has cleared the Zambian company -Grandview International of allegations of corruption.

The ACB has since cleared Grandview International and the Ministry of Health of malpractice and has given a-go-ahead to proceed with the procurement to supply ambulance vehicles to the Ministry.

The ACB has stated that the K1.6 billion procurement process was above board, was awarded on merit and capacity, and was done without corrupt tendencies.

In September 2020, the ACB suspended the procurement process of the ambulances following a complaint by an NGO called the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

But ACB stated that the body has completed investigations in the procurement process and established that the law was followed and sucessful evaluated bidder won fairly.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala announced the development.

The HRDC questioned the awarding of the contract to a Zambian company despite firms like Toyota Malawi participating in the tender.

ZWD COMMENT: Congratulations Grandview International over the Malawian contract. It is between you and the people of Malawi. Our interest is limited to Zambia, and in this case, is to make sure that Zambia receives correct and due tax from this deal. We are aware that this same Zambian Company Grandview International has been awarded a US$268 Million Contract in Algeria. The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) should make sure that due taxes are collected from these two contracts. This is a lot of money which can see huge developments in Zambia if the tax is collected and money put to good use