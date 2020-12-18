Green Party leader repays illegal salaries for Kapyongo, Musenge

GREEN PARTY PRESEIDENT, PETER SINKAMBA BAILS OUT MUSENGE & KAMPYONGO.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has paid about K55, 000 for two ministers who were asked to replay salaries they received when they remained in office after dissolution of Parliament in 2016.

Mr. Sinkamba has paid K30, 000 for former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge and K25, 000 kwacha for former local government Minister Stephen Kampyongo.l, who is now Home Affairs Minister

When asked why he has paid for a sitting minister, Mr. Sinkamba said he decided to partly contribute to Mr. Kampyongo accrued money to serve his reputation the latter has built over time.

He says he doesn’t want to see the name of the Home affairs minister to be among those who want to disrespect the constitution court.

Mr. Sinkamba was speaking on Millennium Radio’s Meal Breakfast show in Lusaka this morning.

He said he has decided to pay for Mr. Musenga because the former minister is financially incapacitated.

He said as brothers keeper he has decided to come to the aid of his few close friends.

Meanwhile Mr. Sinkamba says it is unfair for some former ministers to ask for more time in order to pay back the accrued salaries.

He says it was high time ministers pay back the money for charter to be closed.[Millennium Radio]