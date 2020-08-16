Grey Zulu has passed away

3

Grey Zulu has passed away

Grey Zulu, Former Prime Minister/UNIP Secretary General and Freedom Fighter, Born: September 3, 1924 has passed on.

Despite having served government at that high level, he died a poor man. According to Bowman Lusambo, these are the idiots who did not steal when they had a chance.

COMMENTS

    adviser 12 seconds ago

    Please try to be a little professional in reporting. How difficult is it to just stick to the death of the former Number 2 man in the leadership of this country. Do you really have to bring in Lusambo in announcing the death of this freedom fighter?

    Muna Dekhane 21 mins ago

    MHSRIP, a great son of the soil – Zambia mourns the loss of a true servant of our land

    Sob 33 mins ago

    Test in genuinely peace for your honest and wisdom. We thanks God for giving zambia better poeple at independence unlike the current criminals of lungus and his troop.

