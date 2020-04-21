Haabazoka advises government to let Kwacha depreciate to bottom

***This is what happened when you blindly entrust certain positions to agents of foreign intelligence organisations. They give you wrong advice

Russian trained economist Lubinda Habazooka says the PF government should do nothing about the now worthless Kwacha.

Haabazoka who heads the once respected

economics association of Zambia (EAZ) says there is no need to intervene in the pressure that the local currency is undergoing against major convertible currencies.

Haabazoka says this is the time to let the market play out amidst the pressures brought about by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Haabazoka told phoenix business news that any intervention by Zambia at the moment will easily be consumed due to global economic pressures therefore it is pointless to intervene in the falling kwacha.