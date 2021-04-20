Harassment of chief Mukuni family condemned

WE REJECT THE HARRASMENT AND HUMILIATION OF MUKUNI ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT BY THE PF.

We are deeply saddened by the relentless culture of waging open war and interference with our various traditional royal establishments by the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership for political reasons.

We are especially appalled by the open harrasment and humiliation of the Mukuni Royal establishment by the PF, as seen by the arrest of Her Majesty Queen Veronica Mukuni, the wife to His Royal Highness Chief Mukuni.

We note that the PF have a known history of attacking traditional royal households to suit their ever evolving twisted political objectives.

Zambians are reminded that a few years ago, the Bemba royal establishment was placed under armed siege by the PF regime when they thought it was not politically beneficial having a certain Paramount Chief installed, while they are now, and without any restraint, attacking the Mukuni royal household – again for political reasons.

We are especially concerned, that with the open politicization of culture under the PF, it is only a matter of time, before the PF can place a ransom of loyalty on several other royal households for purposes of consolidating political power.

We wish to emphasize that the UPND has a long standing policy of zero interference with tradition and culture, and thus remain committed to protecting all our various royal establishments from political mudslinging.

We are urging all Zambians of good conscience, other traditional royal establishments and progressive civil society organizations, to be united in condemning and resisting this shameless politicization and open assault on our rich cultural heritage by the PF for the actualization of their political objectives.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

20 April 2021.