Harrington shocked by deplorable Mongu Lusaka road

Former Minister of Transport, William Harrington bemoans the poor state of the Lusaka-Mongu road especially the terrible stretch between Nkeyema-Kaoma and beyond.
– PF expects votes from people in western province with such a poor road network?
PF very well know that they have done f*ck-all for Western Province. That’s why they are disenfranchising voters there. Registered voters are down by 8% in WP but up by 19% in Luapula and Northern Provinces. PF have lied to people in WP – no roads, no university, no stadium. JUST. NOTHING.
Ba Harrington just looking for publicity. He can easily go to the appropriate govt agencies and talk about the state of the stretch but awe, wanting to be melodramatic. The Kafue-Mazabuka Road was worse, but it was scheduled and now it is history. So, what is this drama of dancing on a bad stretch of the road? Show us also a video where ba Harrington is dancing on the Kalabo Bridge, if any.
The shocking state of the Lusaka- Mongu Road and Livingstone- Sesheke Road means that very soon, Western Province will be effectively unreachable by road, which in my view amounts to criminal negligence. The two roads are supposed to be the shortest link with the Namibian port of Walvish Bay. This is a terrible indictment to our political leaders and the voters should remember this in August 2021. Enough is Enough. I salute Hon Harrington.
I totally agree that PF has criminally neglected a new commercial route for imports from the western world and west Africa. very shameful indeed as the kwacha can no longer show its buyoyance due to these criminal activities. They think they are teaching opposition a lesson and yet such matter affect everyone in the country