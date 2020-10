Compare and contrast

NDC strongman Chishimba Kambwili has been given K300,000 Bail.

Sesheke MP Romeo Kang’ombe was also given K200, 000 Bail by Chinsali Magistrate Court this morning.

Bane, Paipa Pano!

Country men and women, compare and contrast. Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, the PF Eastern Province Youth Chairman who beat up Police Officers at Lusaka Central Police and went into hiding for month was given a K20, 000 Bail.

Chineke! What a country!