Henry Kasolo arrested in USA over drug trafficking

Henry Shula Kasolo has been arrested in the United States of America for drug trafficking.

Kasolo is a nephew of late president Michael Sata and he is the younger brother of Former Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo.

It is not the first time that Henry Kasolo has been arrested for drug trafficking. He had previously been arrested in different countries for the same offense.

The current detention in USA has the following charges:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

CONSPIRACY

Beginning in and around 2019 and continuing thereafter upto including June 25, 2021 the exact dates being unknown to the grand jury, in Prince William County, Virginia, within the EasternDistrictofVirginia,andelsewhere,thedefendant,HENRY SHULA KASOLO,did unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with others, both known and unknown, to unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally import into the United States,fromaplaceoutsidetliereof,onekilogramormoreofamixtureandsubstancecontaining a detectableamountofheroin,a ScheduleIcontrolledsubstance.

WAYS.MANNER.AND MEANS

The primary purpose ofthe conspiracy was to import heroin into the United Statesfrom Zambia,Africa,usingvariousmethods. Uieways,manners,andmeansbywhichthedefendant andhisco-conspiratorscarriedouttheprimarypurposeoftheconspiracyincluded,butwerenot limitedto,thefollowing:

1.ThedefendantshippedheroinfromZambia,Africa,tolocationsintheUnitedStates usingvariousmethods,includingsmugglingheroininsideofpackagessentthroughthemail.

2. It was further part of the conspiracy that the defendaiif communicated with customersinthe United Statesviatextmessaging,audio calls,and video calls,using encrypted messagingappHcations,includingWhatsApp. Thedefendant’sWhatsAppaccountnumber,which he used throughoutthe conspiracy,was +xxx xx xxx0691.

3. Itwasfurtherpartoftheconspiracythatthedefendantreceivedpaymentforthese heroinshipmentsviawiretransfers,bothinhisownnameandm thenamesofotherindividuals.

OVERT ACTS

Infurtheranceoftheconspiracy,,andtoeffectIheobjectsthereof,thedefendantandhisco- conspiratorscommittedovertactsintheEasternDistrictofVirginiaandelsewhere,including,but notlimitedto,thefollowing:

4. On oraboutNovember29,2019,thedefendantshippedaparcelviaUPS from Lusaka,Zambia to an address in Manassas, Virgiiia,containing approximately 488 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount ofhero

noraboutJuly18,2020,thedefendantshippedaparcelviaUPSfromZambiato anaddressinManassas,Virginia,containingapproximately507gramsofamixtureandsubstance containingadetectableamountofheroiu.

6. OnoraboutJuly31,2020,thedefendantshippedaparcelviaAramexfrom Lusaka, Zambia,to an address in Manassas, Virginia,containing approximately 503 grams of a mixture andsubstancecontainingadetectableamountofheroin.

7. On oraboutMay 4,2021,thedefendantshippedaparcelviaAramexfrom Lusaka, ZambiatoanaddressinManassas,Virginia,containingapproximately497gramsofamixtureand substancecontainingadetectableamountofheroin.

(AilinviolationofTitle21,UnitedStatesCode,Sections963,960(a),and952(a))