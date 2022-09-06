Here are basic reasons you are losing money

ANOTHER BASIC REASON YOU’RE LOOSING MONEY is because….

By Zion Natasha Phiri

You think you shouldn’t say NO.

I’ve seen several people purchase products they have no absolute use for…because of WHO is selling.

Loaning out money to friends and relatives who have no capacity to pay back.

Joining programs such as network marketing even when you’ve no interest in recruiting or becoming a distributor.

Agreeing to Partnerships, which have no money back guarantee.

Joining several marriage committees and the list goes on…

You may not realize this at the time you’re handing out cash but all these expenses individually or collectively can make significant differences to your bank account.

To avoid this…

1. Carefully plan how you use your money.

2. Only loan out what you can do without.

3. Not every committee needs your contribution. Restrict it to your inner circle.

4. Carefully analyze partnerships you choose to invest in.

5. Simply learn to say NO. It doesn’t make you a bad person. It simply means you’re honest with yourself, and your financial capacity.

However, if you do have the ability… spend away!

Umubanga 📸

#Zion

#thriveRepublic