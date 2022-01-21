Here are lab test results to show that Jangulo’s Fertlilser is harmful

HERE IS DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE THAT JANGULO’S SUPPLIED FERTILISER THAT FAILED LABOLATORY TESTS

A few days ago, we reported that ALPHA Commodities is supplying low quality and underweight fertiliser to Southern province at an exorbitant price of US$1,407 per tonne.

Now here is the report compiled by the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) after conducting laboratory tests on fertiliser supplied by Jangulo.

As can be seen, all the fertiliser Jangulo supplied to Livingstone, Zimba, Pemba and parts of Mazabuka failed laboratory tests. The Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was contracted to supply fertiliser to some parts of Mazabuka district only.

The question is, how did the government, specifically the minister of Agriculture and his permanent Secretary allow Jangulo’scompany to supply rotten or fake fertiliser to the food basket of the country? Is this not against the law? Was there collusion by ministry officials? It is only common sense that when a product fails laboratory or qualitative tests, it should be disposed of and not be supplied for consumption. This rotten fertiliser which Jangulo was allowed to give farmers is a dangerous chemical that will not only make crops fail but can also harm the environment. But Jangulo has been paid in full for this. Famers have been cheated; government has been robbed and the country as a whole has been deprived of a good harvest. Surely Jangulo and his collaborators at the ministry of agriculture are clients for the police.

NOW JANGULO SUPPLIES LOW QUALITY, UNDERWEIGHT FERTILIZER TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE

ALPHA Commodities is supplying low quality and underweight fertiliser to Southern provinces at an exorbitant price of US$1,407 per tonne, agriculture sources have revealed.

Alpha Commodities is run by Maurice Jangulo, a close ally to businessman Valden Findlay, who fled the country soon after the August elections. Findlay has had his accounts frozen by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and sought the intervention of Jangulo but to no avail.

On September 18 2021, one month after the August 12 elections, the new government single sourced Alpha to supply 37 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to the southern province. The government went ahead to pay Alpha for the underweight and low-quality fertiliser in advance. Alpha was given a deadline to complete supplying by December 31, 2021 but has not managed.

“It’s really shocking that the government can single source after condemning the Patriotic Front (PF) of being a corrupt party,” said the source.

The source said the fertiliser supplied by Alpha was taken to the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) for tests which revealed that it was of low quality.

“When the tests were done they indicated that it was caked, low quality and underweight fertiliser of low quality. Our worry is that the government paid in advance for something that is totally wrong. This is against what the President was saying in the opposition and soon after being sworn in that they would ensure payment are of quality goods and at affordable prices,” said the source.

On Monday, Agriculture minister Reuben Mtolo confirmed to the Mast Newspaper that some fertiliser supplied were of low quality as well as being underweight.

Mtolo, however cautioned the Mast reporter against writing the story saying it was highly sensitive hence his silence over the low quality of inputs supplied particularly to the southern province.

When Watchdog was fighting to remove PF, Jangulo was cutting deals with PF but he has been anointed with oil by the UPND as the only clean tendeprenuer from the previous regime.

In the 2020 and 2021 farming seasons, Jangulo was awarded a tender to supply 10, 000 metric tonnes of fertilizer. He failed. He only managed to supply a fraction but was paid in full. But this information is missing from audits carried out by Jangulo ‘s proxies.