Here are the 4 UPND MPs who betrayed the people

BILL-10 UPND 4 JUDASES:

1. KATUBA MP.

AUBREY B. KAPALASA

2. SOLWEZI WEST MP

TEDDY JESSMAN KASONSO

3. SENANGA MP

MUKUMBUTA MULOWA

4. NALIKWANDA MP

GEOFFREY LUNGWANGWA

The shame List …enemies of the people. They got free money from PF. The people won