Here are the 4 UPND MPs who betrayed the people

BILL-10 UPND 4 JUDASES:
1. KATUBA MP.
AUBREY B. KAPALASA
2. SOLWEZI WEST MP
TEDDY JESSMAN KASONSO
3. SENANGA MP
MUKUMBUTA MULOWA
4. NALIKWANDA MP
GEOFFREY LUNGWANGWA
The shame List …enemies of the people. They got free money from PF. The people won
The opinion and views of these four should be respected. Thats what democracy is all about.
You cry for press freedom but you do not want these people to express their respective views in Parliament! This is ironical and in the first place if you are really champions of democracy and promoters of the freedom of expression, you would have saluted the four instead of showering them with indirect insults. I hope you now know that there is arrogance in numbers and that sometimes conventional thinking is not always right
