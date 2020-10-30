Here are the 4 UPND MPs who betrayed the people

2

Here are the 4 UPND MPs who betrayed the people

BILL-10 UPND 4 JUDASES:

1. KATUBA MP.
AUBREY B. KAPALASA

2. SOLWEZI WEST MP
TEDDY JESSMAN KASONSO

3. SENANGA MP
MUKUMBUTA MULOWA

4. NALIKWANDA MP
GEOFFREY LUNGWANGWA

The shame List …enemies of the people. They got free money from PF. The people won

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Ten policy and attitude differences between PF and UPND
  2. Labour office betrayed us to MMI integrated in exchange for bribes
  3. Detained Hotel Rwanda hero betrayed by SADC president
  4. PF officials beating people wearing UPND regalia
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    MUNYENGE 9 seconds ago

    The opinion and views of these four should be respected. Thats what democracy is all about.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    edgar chibuta 16 mins ago

    You cry for press freedom but you do not want these people to express their respective views in Parliament! This is ironical and in the first place if you are really champions of democracy and promoters of the freedom of expression, you would have saluted the four instead of showering them with indirect insults. I hope you now know that there is arrogance in numbers and that sometimes conventional thinking is not always right

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *