Here is money laundering entry from 2018

Ephraim Shakafuswa Writes:

𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐅𝐈𝐂 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Case 1: Corruption, Abuse of Office and Money Laundering

𝐏𝐄𝐏 𝐍, was alleged to have amassed wealth that was not in line with his expected income within a short period of time. The PEP was alleged to have amassed wealth through suspected corrupt practices with the aid of two other PEPs, his associates (PEP

D) and (PEP C).

PEP N influenced the awarding of contracts to foreign construction companies and in

return, these companies constructed 49 residential properties for him valued at ZMW

70 million. They further purchased two luxury vehicles for him valued at ZMW 4 million.

With respect to PEP C and PEP D, it was noted that they had acquired four (4) properties

valued at ZMW 61,000,000.

A review of the bank accounts of 𝐏𝐄𝐏 𝐍 and PEP C for the period 1st October 2015 to 30th April 2018 revealed the following credit turnover;

𝐏𝐄𝐏 𝐍: ZMW 12,000,000

PEP C: ZMW 35,000,000

The case was disseminated for suspected corruption and money laundering to

competent authorities.