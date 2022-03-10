HH appoints new IDC board

CEO goes on indefinite leave.

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a new board for the Industrial Development Corporation ( IDC).

And IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba has gone on immediate effect. Kaluba was arrested a few weeks ago for theft and for corruption.

The IDC board is chaired by president Hichilema himself.

The people he has appointed are Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri, Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa and Commerce Permanent Secretary Chawe Chuulu.

Others are Beatrice Nkanza, Windu Matoka, Arthur Ndhlovu, Nitesh Patel, Edson Hamakowa and Linda Mataka.