HH arrives in Belgium

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the European Union-African Union Heads of State summit scheduled to kick off tomorrow the 17th of February, 2022.

The summit has drawn several Heads of State and will discuss several challenges affecting Nations.

And President Hichilema has stated that Zambia remains the best investment destination adding that joint ventures will also be top during and on the sidelines of the summit.

The President will hold various trade and investment opportunities meetings with his fellow Heads of State.

President Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

Thank you very much for your continued prayers and support. We have arrived safely here in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the European Union – African Union Heads of State summit which will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, 17th February, 2022.

Whilst here, we will illustrate how ready our country and Africa is, in terms of creating an enabling business environment on joint ventures basis. We also intend to further explore the existing economic partnership agreements (EPAs) and how we can leverage on them.

While remaining aware of the fact that we have to spend resources to raise resources, we are more than confident that every step we take is aimed at making Zambia better.

For us, it is work after work and working towards making our country better.

Together, we shall achieve and Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.