HH ARRIVES IN MALAWI FOR BILATERAL TALKS

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Malawi ahead of the bilateral talks between him and President of that country Lazarus Chakwera.

The two presidents are also expected to hold a joint press briefing after which president Hichilema will depart for home, Zambia.

Top on his agenda to Malawi is his desire for Zambia to no longer be viewed as a landlocked country but landlinked with immense trade and investment opportunities.

The President writes below…

Fellow citizens.

We have just arrived in Malawi ahead of our day visit with President Lazarus Chakwera.

As per tradition of new Heads of State visiting regional counterparts, we are optimistic that this trip will yield results for our mutual benefit.

Trade and investment opportunities in the region remain key each time we step out of the country.

Zambia and Malawi have long standing shared historical values which we must all harness and celebrate. A good neighbour is a protected neighbour.

May God bless the two Nations.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.