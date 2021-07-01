HH bids farewell to Tentani Mwanza

*IT SHALL BE WELL – HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

This morning we attended a Church service at the Reformed Church of Zambia in Lusaka, in Honour of our late Alliance member and leader of National Democratic Party (NDP), Mr Tentani Mwanzah.

In these difficult times, we encourage the Nation to stand together and remain hopeful of a better tomorrow.

May the soul of our Dear brother and other departed citizens rest in peace.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*UPND President*