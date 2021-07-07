HH bids Kaunda farewell

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Today we have put to rest a great man who together with his team sacrificed for our nation. Dominant among them is his resolve to ensure that our Country was independent, united and developed.

As we joined fellow mourners in worship at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross and putting him to rest at the Embassy Park in Lusaka, we asked ourselves: What would our Founding Father and First President Dr Kenneth David Kaunda would have wished for this Country when given a second chance by God Almighty? And our answer is that he would have still wished for an independent, united and equitable Zambia devoid of any divisions.

And going forward, we will work round the clock to ensure that our Country is truly independent, united and developed.

Our Founding Father is gone but his legacy lives on and ours once in office will be to build on that.

He desired for a One Zambia, One Nation and worked hard to ensure that this came to fruition and indeed we shall ensure a one and united Zambia full of opportunities for all our people.

Once more, go well President Kaunda! You ran your race and we shall always remember you!

May God bless the Kaunda family and our nation.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*UPND President*