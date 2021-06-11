HH boasts over successful Munali road show

3

HH boasts over successful Munali road show

*SIGNAL CLEAR – HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

PHOTO FOCUS: Lusaka’s Munali constituency during our roadshow earlier today. The signal is very clear.

It’s time!
Kinako!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change
#Vote4Change
#WhiteWash

 

*LUSAKA’S MUNALI TURNS RED AND READY FOR HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Thank you Lusaka’s Munali Constituency for your love and determination to vote for Change come August. Your responses during our roadshow earlier today clearly show that power belongs to you, the voters.

Through you, we will ensure lower cost of living in the Country.

Go out and campaign for Change, vote for change and then come August, we begin a new journey as a Country.

It’s now time ⏲️!

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change

    ECL 2hell 3 seconds ago

    People want change. Lungu please go to hell

    Kozo 13 mins ago

    How can our lawyers fight this injustice more so that the advice of the professors was thrown out without any due prudence. What power is behind these people which makes them so arrogant? Religion is NOT far off.

    Mercury 50 mins ago

    Impressive indeed, better than rallies PF is carrying out in Chitambo!

    Have you seen the news from Compromised ConCourt..people need to double up and constantly worry about ECZ. 

