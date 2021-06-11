HH boasts over successful Munali road show

*SIGNAL CLEAR – HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

PHOTO FOCUS: Lusaka’s Munali constituency during our roadshow earlier today. The signal is very clear.

It’s time!

Kinako!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#WhiteWash

*LUSAKA’S MUNALI TURNS RED AND READY FOR HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Thank you Lusaka’s Munali Constituency for your love and determination to vote for Change come August. Your responses during our roadshow earlier today clearly show that power belongs to you, the voters.

Through you, we will ensure lower cost of living in the Country.

Go out and campaign for Change, vote for change and then come August, we begin a new journey as a Country.

It’s now time ⏲️!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change