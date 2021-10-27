HH commended, urged to help junior police

Editor,

We would like to congratulate His Excellence Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for his continued crusade against corruption. His stance must be supported by all well meaning Zambian citizens both locally and abroad.

But we feel he has turned deff hear on us man and women in uniform.

Nevertheless we understand him because this has not started during his reign.

This traditional corruption have been going on the police service for decades now and our hope is that this traditional corruption can come to end because it has put men and women in uniform to be slaves of the high command. Mr. Kajoba is 100% aware of it.

Our current Inspector General Of Police receives around K3.5 million from this traditional corruption scheme ‘countrywide’ which forces officers to pay as high as 70% of their extra earnings in some cases to senior officers, they call ‘VAT’ within the system. We have a full knowledge of how the money move from the ground to high offices.

The Police high command shares the proceeds of crime within high command personnel.

Whilst the President is busy championing anti corruption crusade the Police high command has continued abusing it’s junior officers of the rank Inspector to constable respectively. This occures daily.

Now let me explain to the public what really is going on. Officers from Paramilitary Battalion, Protective Unity, and those in All Police Stations in certain sections and Mobile Unity respectively who works where they get an allowance at the end of day i.e The Banks, Financial Service institutions, mines and other major corporations like Zesco, ZRA, Armour Guard CIT, G4S CIT e.t.c and some Chinese Companies and certain shopping malls in the country;

If you earn an income with these institutions as an officer you will be instructed to remitt 20% to 70% in some cases, like it is under Mobile Unity (those working in the mines on the copperbelt earn around K9,000 but are only paid K2,950 getting away with K6050 to the command.) Which is total abuse of power!

Though we have made this message loud and clear, there has never been any kind of change or response whatsoever. Everyone is mute.

Now, here is what we are promising the public if we don’t see any action by the end of this week. We want to start giving names to the public of individual officers from the rank of Chief inspector on the ground (all their details) to the very highest position in the police so that the anti corruption commission and drug enforcement commision which is now operating under office of the President can start investigating and possibly prosecute these individuals and secure convictions in the courts of law.

We can not be abused anymore, we want our freedom, we want to feel a change everyone else is enjoying in the country. when a our Republican President says we have wiped out corruption we want to believe that he has really done it. We will be glad to see a conviction secured at the end this crusade.

Concerned Officer.