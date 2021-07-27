HH continues distributing face masks to poor people

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

No one stands in the way of a decided population.

Ours is to fix the economy, create jobs, business opportunities and quality health care services and education for all among others.

As we did our unannounced face masks distribution in Lusaka’s Chilanga and Linda areas we saw how our people are eager to vote for Change.

Come August, vote for UPND, together we will ensure that your vote is not stolen.

It’s time for Change!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4Presiden