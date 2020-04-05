HH continues fighting Covid-19

0

HAKAINDE Hichilema has flagged off a nationwide distribution of hand sanitisers and soaps to communities to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, Zambia recorded its first COVID-19 death while at global level, as at yesterday, the pandemic has claimed over 53,000 lives.
The virus has also infected over one million people worldwide.
“I’ve flagged off a nationwide distribution of hand sanitisers and soaps to communities in need as we fight COVID-19. Let us all do what we can. Together, we shall overcome!” Hichilema, the UPND president, announced via Twitter. “As we distribute sanitary items in our communities, I call on Zambians to support the government by spreading the word about social distancing, washing of hands and reporting any symptoms.”

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Savenda Donates cash, calls on corporate world to combat Covid-19
  2. Government identifies 3 residential areas as covid 19 hotspots
  3. Minister Chilufya’s handling of covid-19 questioned
  4. Ministers Kapyongo, Malanji quarantined for covid-19
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *