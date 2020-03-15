HH demands for immediate withdrawal of decision to ban Sangwa from appearing in Zambian courts

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for immediate withdrawing of the decision by the Judiciary to ban lawyer John Sangwa from standing before any court in Zambia.

Hichilema said by banning Sangwa from standing in court, the Judiciary was relegating themselves to a side which is working against the people.

He stressed that the UPND and himself stand in support of John Sangwa together with millions of Zambians.

‘Certainly he has my support and the UPND with regard to his ill treatment by the Judiciary,’ Hichilema said.

He pointed out that the Judiciary must be the last pillar to which Zambians can run to when aggrieved and when their rights are trumped upon as is the case now with John Sangwa.

Hichilema said the Judiciary must not be in the forefront breaking the rule of law adding that what they have done to John Sangwa was an affront not only to him but on all Zambians.

He said it was clear that John Sangwa’s position with regard to President Lungu’s legibility in contesting next year’s elections was right adding that Sangwa was merely speaking on behalf of many Zambians.

Hichilema further argued that there was no contempt of court committed by Sangwa as the case in point was no longer active in court because a decision was already passed. He has challenged the Judiciary that if there was any contempt then he stands ready to join in the ranks of millions of Zambians to be called cited for contempt.