HH FEELS SORRY FOR HIGHLY INDEBTED CIVIL SERVANTS

***But PF sees an opportunity to exploit and manipulate struggling civil servants

President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND is deeply concerned but sympathizes with the growing debt problem among civil servants.

We note that, given the generally poor conditions of service of civil servants, the crushing of the Zambian economy underpinned by the fast collapsing Kwacha, high interest rates on loans and the rapidly rising cost of living, have all pushed civil servants into an impossible debt trap as they scramble for basic survival.

We further note, that this desperate debt situation affecting civil servants is actively threatening their ability to diligently serve their country and our people as focus shifts to finding alternative sources of income in order to keep their families alive.

We wish to assure all civil servants, that the UPND administration will actively engage banking institutions, with accompanying Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), and collectively renegotiate key loan terms for civil servants.

We further would like to assure all civil servants, that our proposed public pensions reforms, which among other things will allow civil servants partial access to their public pensions contributions ahead of retirement, are aimed at actively mitigating both the debt and poverty situation among all our civil servants.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

22 March 2021.