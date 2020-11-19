HH finally sues Tayali for K100 Million

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has sued Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali in the Lusaka High Court demanding K100 million as costs for defaming him.

It is alleged that on 15th November 2020 Mr. Tayali held a press briefing at which he accused Mr. Hichilema of having corruptly benefited from the privatization of government assets and deserved to be jailed.

Mr. Hichilema wrote to Mr. Tayali demanding a retraction for his alleged defamatory words and pay him 10 million Kwacha within seven days for the damages caused, but Mr. Tayali held another press briefing where he refused to retract his allegations.

In his statement of claim filed in court, Mr. Hichilema says contrary to Mr. Tayali’s assertions, he has never been convicted of any criminal offence to warrant being jailed or to be barred from vying for public office as the President of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema adds that as a consequence of the defendant’s actions, he has been compelled to engage legal consultants and K100 million has been projected as pecuniary damage and expenses.