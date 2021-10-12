HH fires Simon Miti

HH fires Simon Miti

President Hakaanda Hichilema has fired Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti and has replaced him with his deputy Patrick Kangwa, for administrative convenience.
The president has also dissolved the boards for ZESCO, Indeni, Zambia Railways and Zamtel

COMMENTS

    WILSON 5 hours ago

    what about NRFA and NAPSA Boards?

    Daniel 10 hours ago

    All developments in the forest reserves including ZAF madness need to be demolished without any further hesitation and the ZAF chap who abused his authority sent to life imprisonment.

    Disclose names of those on previous Boards 11 hours ago

    Please the Zambian media is inept! The public want to know who sat on all Boards of Directors by name. Wake up media

    HH Azinama 16 hours ago

    Emmanuel Mwamba nchito iyo yaoneka, apply. 

    Not Bowman 18 hours ago

    Can the new Airforce commander halt further development at Kingsland on Twin Palm Rd? I was there at the weekend in a wedding party and the Chinese developers are destroying prestine forest. That’s where Chalimbana river starts from. It’s going to dry up completely. How was this development even allowed in the first place? Lungu Lungu ku konda ndalama ufuna paya bantu sure.

    The Environmentalist 18 hours ago

    Can the new Airforce commander halt further development at Kingsland on Twin Palm Rd? I was there at the weekend in a wedding party and the Chinese developers are destroying prestine forest. That’s where Chalimbana river starts from. It’s going to dry up completely. How was this development even allowed in the first place? Lungu Lungu ku konda ndalama ufuna paya bantu sure.

