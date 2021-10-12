HH fires Simon Miti

President Hakaanda Hichilema has fired Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti and has replaced him with his deputy Patrick Kangwa, for administrative convenience.
The president has also dissolved the boards for ZESCO, Indeni, Zambia Railways and Zamtel
Share this post
COMMENTS
what about NRFA and NAPSA Boards?
All developments in the forest reserves including ZAF madness need to be demolished without any further hesitation and the ZAF chap who abused his authority sent to life imprisonment.
Please the Zambian media is inept! The public want to know who sat on all Boards of Directors by name. Wake up media
Emmanuel Mwamba nchito iyo yaoneka, apply.
Can the new Airforce commander halt further development at Kingsland on Twin Palm Rd? I was there at the weekend in a wedding party and the Chinese developers are destroying prestine forest. That’s where Chalimbana river starts from. It’s going to dry up completely. How was this development even allowed in the first place? Lungu Lungu ku konda ndalama ufuna paya bantu sure.
Can the new Airforce commander halt further development at Kingsland on Twin Palm Rd? I was there at the weekend in a wedding party and the Chinese developers are destroying prestine forest. That’s where Chalimbana river starts from. It’s going to dry up completely. How was this development even allowed in the first place? Lungu Lungu ku konda ndalama ufuna paya bantu sure.