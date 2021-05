#Bakwetu

I’m endorsing Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for President of Zambia.

Mr Hichilema possesses the temperament to be leader. Further, he demonstrates a seriousness and discipline that Zambia needs to correct our current fiscal and budgetary mess.

To the people of Milenge, Chiwempala, and the rest of Zambia – umwaume uyu!

Nateke ko nankwe tumone ifyo akatucitila.

Thank you.